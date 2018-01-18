Eleanor picked for European Championships

Have your say

Warmington teenager Eleanor Taylor, a 15 year-old pupil at Prince William School, Oundle, has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2018 European Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Sochi, Russia.

Eleanor will compete in the Under 17 individual epee and team Cadet competitions at the beginning of March against the best young fencers in Europe.

This season Eleanor has already competed for GB on the European Cadet (Under 17) circuit fencing in Austria, Finland and France. Her best result was a sixth place in Finland.

In a few weeks she will travel to Denmark for the final competition before the European Championships.

Eleanor’s performances at home and abroad meant she finished 2017 at number one in the Great Britain Under 17 epee rankings.

Eleanor has been fencing for six years and was Under 14 British epee champion in 2016 .