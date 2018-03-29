Yorkshire show they’re certainly no puddings

Have your say

Cambridgeshire came a right old cropper when they entertained BDO Inter-Counties League high-flyers Yorkshire in their latest Premier Division match.

The relegation-threatened local county were thumped 28-8 by the league leaders at the GER Club at March.

They failed to win any of the four matches and suffered a big 10-2 defeat in the men’s A team match with only Martin Adams and Ashley Coleman managing to hit a winning note for Cambs.

Yorkshire also won the men’s B team match 9-3, the women’s A team match 5-1 and the women’s B team fixture 4-2.

Adams beat Peter Jacques 4-1 and hit two 180s and five 140s to finish with an average of 28.76.

Other Cambs players to hit a 180 were Paul Wade (2), Simon Hill (2), Stuart Ward, Barry-John Paget, Carl Dockerill and Jane Judges.

The Cambs match award winners were: Adams (men’s A team), Simon Hill (men’s B), Jane Judges (women’s A) and Liz Humphries (women’s B).

Cambs results:

Women’s B: Amy Grant (av 15.27) lost 3-2; Hannah Rampley (av 11.93) lost 3-0; Casey Hill (av 16.03) won 3-2; Liz Humphries (av 19.27) won 3-0; Lorraine Bullman (av 14.92) lost 3-0; Fiona Coker (av 15.18) lost 3-1.

Men’s B: Simon Hill (av 27.09) won 4-2; Andrew Hircock (av 24.51) won 4-3; Aaron Baker (av 19.54) lost 4-0; Gary Robertson (av 23.58) lost 4-0; BJ Paget (av 22.01) lost 4-0; Eddie Martin (av 27.77) lost 4-2; Matt Wing (av 22.95) lost 4-0; Phil Johnson-Hale (av 21.11) won 4-2; Martyn Moore (av 26.41) lost 4-1; Connor Arberry (av 25.78) lost 4-2; Carl Dockerill (av 25.95) lost 4-3; Darren Cotterell (av 20.08) lost 4-1.

Women’s A: Diana Nash (av 19.16) lost 3-1; Jane Judges (av 23.12) won 3-0; Karen Stanhope (av 17.05) lost 3-2; Sandra Greatbatch (av 21.51) lost 3-1; Nadine Bentley (av 18.97) lost 3-2; Barbara Greatbatch (av 21.81) lost 3-1.

Men’s A: Paul Wade (av 25.54) lost 4-2; Ashley Coleman (av 22.44) won 4-2; Terry Redhead (av 24.64) lost 4-1; Chris Sands-Pearce (av 24.76) lost 4-2; Stuart Ward (av 27.36) lost 4-2; Paul Wenn (av 21.28) lost 4-0; Dennis Harbour (av 27.59) lost 4-3; Martin Adams (av 28.76) won 4-1; Iain Styles (av 25.25) lost 4-2; Andrew Hircock (av 23.49) lost 4-0; John Imrie (av 25.37) lost 4-1; Kelly Corcoran (av 26.83) lost 4-2.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

P MA WA MB WB BP Pts

Yorkshire 7 61 28 53 25 21 188

Lancashire 7 42 22 58 25 18 165

Lincolnshire 8 49 31 41 15 15 151

Glamorgan 7 48 13 47 26 13 147

Cheshire 7 40 28 38 22 10 138

Warwickshire 7 47 17 39 24 7 134

West Midlands 8 44 16 47 19 7 133

Hampshire 7 42 21 40 18 9 128

Cambridgeshire 7 32 22 33 18 4 109

Devon 7 27 18 36 24 1 106