Wolfie leads the way as Cambs gain first win

Cambridgeshire are finding life much easier at a lower level following their relegation from the Premier Division of the BDO Inter-Counties League last season.

After an opening 19-19 draw with Cornwall, they gained their first Division One win of the season away to Nottinghamshire.

They took the honours 26-13 with victories on all four fronts. Both men’s teams gained 7-5 wins, the ladies B team won 5-1 and the ladies A team 4-2.

England international stars Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams and Dennis Harbour were both in fine form for the men’s A team.

Adams beat Jay Foreman 4-0 and finished with an average of 29.04 to take the man-of-the match award. He hit three 180s and two 140s.

Harbour was a 4-2 winner against Reece Spurr and his average was 27.61. He hit a 145, six 140s and a 135.

Other Cambs players to gain 180 maximums were Kelly Corcoran, John Imrie, Carl Dockerill, Chris Fidler, Gary Robertson, Martyn Moore, Andrew Hircock, Will Harwood, Iain Styles and Simon Bewley.

The other match award winners were Amanda Abbott (ladies B), Diane Nash (ladies A) and John Gowler (men’s B).

Cambs results:

Ladies B: Jess Cassidy (av 14.57) won 3-2; Fiona Coker (av 14.48) won 3-1; Carol Bareham (av 16.89) won 3-0; Leanne Topper (av 20.38) won 3-2; Amanda Abbott (av 22.10) won 3-0; Karen Stanhope (av 13.64) lost 3-1.

Ladies A: Casey Hill (av 17.96) won 3-2; Barbara Greatbatch (av 20.47) won 3-1; Diane Nash (av 21.04) won 3-2; Sandra Greatbatch (av 17.16) lost 3-1; Amanda Abbott (av 18.50) lost 3-1; Jane Judges (av 18.98) won 3-2.

Men’s B: Matt Wing (av 17.43) won 4-0; Barry Savage (av 18.64) won 4-2; Connor Arberry (av 24.42) lost 4-2; Andrew Hircock (av 24.90) lost 4-3; Will Harwood (av 22.59) won 4-1; Paul Wenn (av 23.06) lost 4-3; Terry Redhead (av 21.64) won 4-2; Tony Clark (av 24.48) lost 4-1; Iain Styles (av 24.75) lost 4-3; John Gowler (av 25.26) won 4-2; Simon Bewley (av 21.90) won 4-1; Duncan Norman (av 24.44) won 4-0.

Men’s A: Simon Hill (av 19.88) lost 4-1; Ashley Coleman (av 23.30) won 4-0; Kelly Corcoran (av 24.11) won 4-2; John Imrie (av 30.77) lost 4-1; Dennis Harbour (av 27.61) won 4-2; Martin Adams (av 29.04) won 4-0; Carl Dockerill (av 23.89) won 4-3; Ian Withers (av 23.51) lost 4-1; Chris Fidler (av 24.01) won 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 22.21) lost 4-3; Stuart Ward (av 23.10) won 4-1; Martyn Moore (av 21.89) lost 4-3.

WHITTLESY LADIES LEAGUE

P W L F A Pts

Childers B 15 11 4 74 61 22

New Crown A 15 10 5 75 60 20

The Boat 14 10 4 70 56 20

Letter B 15 8 7 76 59 16

Childers A 15 8 7 74 61 16

New Crown B 14 8 6 68 58 16

Hubs B 15 6 9 66 69 12

Farcet 15 6 9 60 75 12

Hubs A 15 6 8 58 77 12

Strawbear 15 1 14 46 89 2

Results: Hubs B 6, Childers A 3; Childers B 4, Farcet 5; Strawbear 4, Hubs A 5; Letter B 4, New Crown A 5.

PBORO CLUBS MIXED LEAGUE

P W L F A Pts

Post Office XR 2 1 1 8 6 2

PSL 1 1 0 4 3 2

Post Office B 2 1 1 7 7 2

PSL Phoenix 2 1 1 7 7 2

Farcet 1 0 1 2 5 0

Results: Farcet 2, PSL Phoenix 5; Post Office XR 5, Post Office B 2.

High Scores: Connor Gordon (180, 100x3); Michael Rootham (180); Amelia Milton (171); Dalton Leedell (140); Lewis Walker (138, 135); Lisa Leedell (125); Darrem Burgess (125); Tom Palmer (123, 121); Bobbie McKillop (121); Dennis Harbour (121, 100x3).

PBORO LADIES CLUBS LEAGUE

P W L F A Pts

Yaxley R.B.L. 3 3 0 15 6 6

P.S.L. 3 2 1 13 8 4

Court 3 2 1 13 8 4

Parkway 3 2 1 11 10 4

G.P.O. ‘B’ 3 1 2 12 9 2

G.P.O. ‘C’ 3 1 2 11 10 2

G.P.O ‘A’ 3 1 2 5 16 2

G.P.O. ‘D’ 3 0 3 6 15 0

Results: Yaxley RBL 7, GPO A 0; GPO B 3, PSL 4; GPO D 2, GPO C 5; Parkway 4, Court 3.

High Scores: L. Reeves (Parkway) 100; W. Robinson (GP A) 117; S. Skinner (Yaxley RBL) 100; P. Warburton (PSL) 118; L. Moore (GPO B) 100; D. Burns (Court) 125; A. Spicianate (GPO B) 100; M. Curtis (PSL) 100; J. Evans (GPO B) 103; S. Boon (GPO C) 108.