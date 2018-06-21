The ‘Old Gits’ land English pairs title for a second time

Have your say

Deadly darts duo Dennis Harbour and Steve Carrett have hit the bullseye again.

The Cambridgeshire aces - Harbour is from Peterborough and Carrett is from Nordelph - teamed up again to triumph at the English Pairs Open in Selsey at the weekend.

English Open Pairs winners Dennis Harbour and Steve Carrett.

They also won it in 2015 and were runners-up in 2016.

The pair regularly stage exhibitions together and are known country-wide as the ‘old gits’.

The event at the weekend involved 256 pairs and Harbour and Carrett beat Martin Atkins and Scott Chatterton 3-1 on the final.