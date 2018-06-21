The ‘Old Gits’ land English pairs title for a second time

Deadly darts duo Dennis Harbour and Steve Carrett have hit the bullseye again.
The Cambridgeshire aces - Harbour is from Peterborough and Carrett is from Nordelph - teamed up again to triumph at the English Pairs Open in Selsey at the weekend.
They also won it in 2015 and were runners-up in 2016.
The pair regularly stage exhibitions together and are known country-wide as the ‘old gits’.
The event at the weekend involved 256 pairs and Harbour and Carrett beat Martin Atkins and Scott Chatterton 3-1 on the final.