Harbour and Adams in good form as Cambs beat Devon

Cambridgeshire beat Dorset 22-17 at the March GER Club at the weekend to keep their British Inter-Counties League Division One promotion hopes alive.

Although the ladies A and B teams were both beaten 4-2, the men won the A team fixture 7-5 and the B team clash 8-4 to clinch a narrow victory.

Dennis Harbour (average 28.50) and Martin Adams (average 28.26) were both impressive winners for the A team.

Harbour (2), Ashley Coleman (2), Adams, Scott Williams and Keith Corcoran all hit 180s for the A team and Paul Wenn (2), Eddie Martin, Will Harwood, Terry Redhead, Carl Dockerill and Simon Hill achieved the feat for the B team. Amy Grant also scored a maximum for Cambs in the women’s B team clash.

Chris Fidler (160) and Stuart Ward (151) hit the best finishes.

Cambs last fixture of the season is away to Gwent on April 27 and 28.

Cambs results:

Women’s B: Hannah Ripley (av 17.00) lost 3-0; Laura Corrigan (av 14.29) won 3-1; Carol Bareham (av 16.00) lost 3-1; Amy Grant (av 18.61) won 3-1; Rebecca Brouse (av 18.53) lost 3-2; Nadine Bentley (av 19.37) lost 3-2. Match award - Amy Grant.

Women’s A: Liz Humphries (av 16.62) lost 3-2; Diane Nash (av 24.24) won 3-0; Fiona Coker (av 16.88) lost 3-1; Casey Hill (av 18.92) won 3-1; Leanne Topper (av 19.10) lost 3-2; Karen Stanhope (av 18.24) lost 3-1. Match award - Diane Nash.

Men’s B: Eddie Martin (av 23.68) lost 4-2; Andrew Hircock (av 25.37) won 4-0; Martyn Moore (av 23.86) won 4-0; Connor Arberry (av 23.12) lost 4-1; Ian Withers (av 24.41) won 4-1; Simon Hill (av 23.32) won 4-1; Iain Styles (av 24.05) lost 4-3; Will Harwood (av 26.03) won 4-0; Paul Wenn (av 25.12) won 4-2; Duncan Norman (av 18.74) lost 4-0; Terry Redhead (av 27.30) won 4-2; Carl Dockerill (av 25.80) won 4-1. Match award - Terry Redhead.

Men’s A: Jason Marriott (av 24.70) won 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 21.38) lost 4-2; Ashley Coleman (av 23.77) lost 4-3; Chris Fidler (av 28.49) won 4-1; Leigh Beeton (av 23.38) lost 4-1; John Imrie (av 25.21) won 4-3; Dennis Harbour (av 28.50) won 4-2; Stuart Ward (av 25.54) lost 4-2; Scott Williams (av 28.01) won 4-2; Martin Adams (av 28.26) won 4-2; Kelly Corcoran (av 22.80) lost 4-3; Matt Wing (av 22.47) won 4-3. match award - Dennis Harbour.

BRITISH INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

P MA WA MB WB BP Pts

Cornwall 8 56 36 51 25 19 187

Devon 8 44 30 43 40 21 178

Cambs 8 55 25 59 22 16 177

Dorset 8 55 28 48 27 15 173

Hertfordshire 8 46 30 45 32 12 165

London 8 44 17 48 29 13 151

Sussex 8 56 23 43 16 9 147

Oxfordshire 8 40 18 55 22 10 143

Gwent 8 47 19 48 13 3 130

Notts 8 37 14 40 14 0 105

WHITTLESEY & DISTRICT LADIES LEAGUE

P W L F A Pts

Hubs A 7 7 0 37 26 14

Hubs B 8 5 3 40 32 10

New Crown B 8 4 4 41 31 8

The Boat 8 4 4 39 33 8

Farcet 7 4 3 32 31 8

Letter B 8 3 5 34 38 6

Childers 8 3 5 30 42 6

Strawbear 7 3 4 29 34 6

New Crown A 7 1 6 24 39 2

Results: Childers 4, Strawbear 5; Hubs B 7, New Crown A 2; New Crown B 4, Hubs A 5.

High Finish: Janice Woodland 99.

PETERBOROUGH LADIES CLUBS LEAGUE

P W L F A Pts

GPO ‘B’ 23 17 6 96 65 34

Yaxley RBL 23 16 7 100 61 32

Court 23 14 9 98 64 28

PSL 23 14 9 82 79 28

Parkway 23 12 11 85 76 24

G.P.O. ‘C’ 23 12 11 85 76 24

G.P.O ‘A’ 23 7 16 63 98 14

G.P.O. ‘D’ 23 0 23 35 126 0

Results: Yaxley RBL 3, GPO C 4; GPO D 2, Court 5; Parkway 2, PSL 5; GPO B 6, GPO A 1.

High Scores: A. Spicinaite (GPO B) 140 +139+100; L. Reeves (Parkway) 138; D. Robertson (Court) 138; A . Shipp (GPO C) 124; M. Clark (Yaxley RBL) 121; B . Campbell (Yaxley RBL) 117; J. Marshall (GPO C) 106.