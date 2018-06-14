GPO B almost sweep the board

It was a fantastic season for GPO B in the Peterborough Ladies Clubs League.

Not only did they win the league title but they also came up trumps in the singles, triples and fours and the Captains Cup.

Trophy winners:

League: winners - GPO B; runners-up - Parkway.

Singles: winner - Akvile Spicinaite (GPO B); runner-up - Sue Thompson (GPO C).

Captains Cup: winner - Carol Haynes (GPO B); runner-up - Ann Cooper (Yaxley RBL).

Doubles: winners- Brenda Campbell/Sue McGurk (Yaxley RBL); runners-up - Carol Haynes/Sue Rippon (GPO B).

Triples: winners - Carol Haynes/Janet Evans/Akvile Spicinaite (GPO B); runners-up - Ann Mackay/Laura Reeves/Shelly Simpson (Parkway).

Fours: Carol Haynes/ Akvile Spicinaite/Janet Evans /Julie Patchett (GPO B); runners-up - Denise Defraine/Carol Gilbert/Dawn Burns /Debbie Robertson (Court).

Spin The Board Pairs: winners - Sue Thompson (GPO C)/Julie Patchett (GPO B); runners-up - Jenny Marshall (GPO C)/Carol Gilbert (Court).

Knockout winner: Lucy Moore (GPO B).