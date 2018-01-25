Dennis deadly down in Devon

Have your say

Cambridgeshire eased their relegation worries in the Inter-Counties League Premier Division at the weekend when picking up a first win of the season down in Devon.

They took the honours 23-16 against rock-bottom Devon with the women’s A team leading the way with a 5-1 win.

The men’s B team won 7-5, the men’s A team clash ended all square at 6-6 and Devon won the women’s B team fixture 4-2.

Jane Judges, Nadine Bentley and Karen Stanhope were all 3-0 winners for the women’s A team with Judges taking the match award with an 18.79 average.

Fiona Coker (3-0 and 18.33 average) earned the women’s B team match award.

Star of the show and match award winner for the Cambs men’sA team was Dennis Harbour, who won 4-1 at an average of 29.73 .

The men’s B team match award winner was Kelly Corcoran (4-1 and 28.99 average).

Harbour was one of five Cambs players to hit a 180. The others were Aaron Baker, Gary Robertson, Brian Reed and Paul Wenn.

Cambs results:

Women’s B: Casey Hill (av 17.55) won 3-2; Debbie Melton (av 18.30) lost 3-1; Wendy Ickin (av 14.92) lost 3-1; Liz Humphries (av 17.90) lost 3-1; Hannah Rampley (av 14.95) lost 3-1; Fiona Coker (av 18.33) won 3-0.

Men’s B: Simon Hill (av 24.33) lost 4-2; Gary Robertson (av 24.47) won 4-2; Carl Dockerill (av 23.64) lost 4-3; Darren Cotterill (av 22.10) won 4-2; Tim Fulcher (av 19.50) lost 4-1; Aaron Baker (av 23.52) lost 4-3; Andrew Hircock (av 23.07) won 4-3; Paul Wenn (av 23.96) won 4-2; Kelly Corcoran (av 28.99) won 4-1; Brian Reed (av 23.98) lost 4-2; Connor Anthony (av 25.37) won 4-0; Martyn Moore (av 22.42) won 4-3.

Women’s A: Diane Nash (av 17.98) won 3-2; Karen Stanhope (av 17.48) won 3-0; Jane Judges (av 18.79) won 3-0; Sandra Greatbatch (av 16.93) won 3-2; Nadine Bentley (av 16.52) won 3-0; Barbara Greatbatch (av 17.46) lost 3-1.

Men’s A: Connor Arberry (av 22.58) lost 4-2; Paul Wenn (av 21.97) lost 4-3; Dennis Harbour (av 29.73) won 4-1; Tony Holland (av 22.13) lost 4-1; Iain Styles (av 24.08) won 4-3; John Imrie (av 26.70) won 4-3 ; Paul Wade (av 25.20) won 4-2; Ashley Coleman (av 25.91) won 4-3; Stuart Ward (av 26.28) won 4-1; Gary Robertson (av 24.15) lost 4-0; Matt David (av 21.71) lost 4-0; Terry Redhead (av 24.14) lost 4-1.

BDO INTER-COUNITIES LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

P MA WA MB WB Pts

Yorkshire 5 44 18 37 18 132

Lancashire 5 28 14 41 16 111

Glamorgan 5 34 9 35 21 109

Warwickshire 5 33 14 27 18 98

Cheshire 5 27 22 28 12 96

Hampshire 5 33 14 29 13 93

West Midlands 5 27 13 31 14 92

Cambridgeshire 5 25 16 26 12 82

Lincolnshire 5 28 17 19 9 79

Devon 5 21 13 27 17 79