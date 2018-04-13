COUNTY RESULTS: Heavy defeat for Cambridgeshire’s finest

Have your say

Cambridgeshire were beaten 25-11 away to Hampshire in their latest BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division match.

The ladies suffered heavy defeats - the B team lost 6-0 and the A team 5-1 - while both men’s team matches ended 7-5 in Hampshire’s favour.

Cambs match award winners were Nadine Bentley, Martyn Moore and John Imrie.

Gary Robertson hit an impressive four 180 maximums in his 4-2 win in the men’s B team match.

Other Cambs players to score a 180 were Kelly Corcoran (2), Darren Cotterell, Dave Norman, Imrie, Ian Withers, Andrew Hircock, Stuart Ward, Carl Dockerill, Simon Hill and Paul Wade.

Cambs are next-to-bottom in the Premier Division

Results

Women’s B - Hampshire 6, Cambs 0

Cambs results: Fiona Coker (av 19.07) lost 3-2; Liz Humphries (av 15.62) lost 3-0; Casey Hill (av 17.74) lost 3-0; Hannah Rampley (av 17.58) lost 3-0; Lorraine Bullman (av 16.66) lost 3-1; Jess Cassidy (av 13.28) lost 3-2.

Men’s B - Hampshire 7, Cambs 5

Cambs results: Martyn Moore (av 25.41) won 4-1; Darren Cotterell (av 24.44) won 4-0; Phil Johnson-Hale (av 20.45) lost 4-3; Barry Savage (av 22.14) lost 4-1; Conner Arberry (av 25.51) lost 4-1; Barry J. Paget (av 24.21) lost 4-0; Dave Norman (av 20.15) won 4-2; Steve Stancer (av 21.19) lost 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 25.32) won 4-2; Carl Dockerill (av 25.21) won 4-3; Matt Wing (av 22.77) won 4-3; Duncan Norman (av 21.34) lost 4-1.

Women’s A - Hampshire 5, Cambs 1

Cambs results: Nadine Bentley (av 20.41 ) won 3-2; Diane Nash (av 20.99) lost 3-1; Casey Hill (av 20.19) lost 3-1; Barbara Greatbatch (av 19.27) lost 3-1; Sandra Greatbatch (av 17.18) lost 3-0; Karen Stanhope (av 17.09) lost 3-1.

Men’s A - Hampshire 7, Cambs 5

Cambs results: Ashley Coleman (av 25.38) won 4-2; John Imrie (av 26.10) won 4-3; Ian Withers (av 26.66) lost 4-3; Andrew Hircock (av 23.28) lost 4-1; Paul Wenn (av 23.15) won 4-2; Stuart Ward (av 26.98) lost 4-3; Carl Dockerill (av 23.71) lost 4-2; Simon Hill (av 26.88) lost 4-0; Ian Styles (av 23.86) won 4-0; Martyn Moore (av 24.14) won 4-0; Kelly Corcoran (av 23.58) won 4-0; Paul Wade (av 23.80) won 4-2.