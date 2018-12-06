Cambs flying high after a win in Oxfordshire

Have your say

Cambridgeshire soared to the top of the BDO Inter-Counties League Division One table at the weekend when winning 29-10 away to Oxfordshire.

The Cambs men in particular were in superb form with the B team winning 11-1 and the A team 8-4.

The women’s A team match finished all square at 3-3 while Cambs won the women’s B team clash 4-2.

The Cambs match award winners were Amy Grant (women’s B), Ian Withers (men’s B), Diane Nash (women’s A) and Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams (men’s A).

Adams finished with a cracking 32.56 average after hitting six 140s and two 180s and he also achieved an 11-dart leg. Other A team players to hit 180s were Chris Fidler and Dennis Harbour.

In the men’s B team match there were no less than 15 maximums scored by Cambs players. They belonged to Connor Arberry (3), Carl Dockerill (2), Will Harwood (2), Matthew Wing (2), Leigh Beeton (2), John Gowler, Ian Withers, Scott Williams and Andrew Hircock.

Nash also had a 180 to her name in the women’s A team match.

Cambs scores:

Women’s B: Amy Grant (av 19.78) won 3-0; Fiona Coker (av 17.44) won 3-2; Sandra Greatbatch (av 19.03) won 3-1; Karen Stanhope (av 18.38) won 3-2; Carol Bareham (av 15.81) lost 3-2; Jess Cassidy (av 18.37) lost 3-2.

Women’s A: Liz Humphries (av 18.25) lost 3-0; Diane Nash (av 21.17) won 3-0; Barbara Greatbatch (av 18.96) won 3-2; Casey Hill (av 18.75) lost 3-1; Amanda Abbott (av 19.39) lost 3-1; Leanne Topper (av 17.34) won 3-2.

Men’s B: Andrew Hircock (av 25.65) won 4-3; Carl Dockerill (av 21.45) lost 4-3; Scott Williams (av 23.93) won 4-3; Ian Withers (av 26.24) won 4-2; Connor Arberry (av 24.35) won 4-3; Duncan Norman (av 24.60) won 4-2; Simon Bewley (av 21.36) won 4-1; Terry Redhead (av 24.23) won 4-3; John Gowler (av 20.81) won 4-3; Will Harwood (av 25.86) won 4-1; Matt Wing (av 23.94) won 4-1; Leigh Beeton (av 25.89) won 4-1.

Men’s A: Chris Fidler (av 28.08) won 4-3; Iain Styles (av 26.83) won 4-1; Simon Hill (av 21.20) lost 4-1; Stuart Ward (av 24.88) lost 4-1; Martin Adams (av 32.56) won 4-2; Kelly Corcoran (av 25.10) lost 4-3; Martyn Moore (av 25.09) won 4-1; Dennis Harbour (av 28.46) won 4-1; Ashley Coleman (av 24.83) won 4-2; John Imrie (av 26.79) won 4-1; Jason Marriott (av 27.69) won 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 23.33) lost 4-1.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

P MA WA MB WB Bn Pts

Cambs 4 30 12 31 14 10 97

Hertfordshire 4 26 18 22 17 9 92

Cornwall 4 23 18 25 12 7 85

Devon 4 22 15 19 19 9 84

Dorset 3 21 8 21 13 9 72

Gwent 4 24 8 25 6 3 66

Oxfordshire 4 18 11 21 9 1 58

Sussex 3 21 8 17 6 3 55

Notts 4 18 7 22 8 0 55

London 2 13 3 13 4 1 34