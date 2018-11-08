Cambs aiming for a switft return to the top flight

Have your say

Cambridgeshire are on course to make a swift return to the BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division.

After getting relegated from the top flight last season, the local county have started life in Division One on a very positive note and they sit second in the table after a home win against Hertfordshire at the weekend.

They won 23-16 overall thanks to good performances by the two men’s teams. The A team won 8-4 and the B team 7-5.

On the ladies front, the A team match finished all square at 3-3 while Herts won the B team clash 4-2.

Match award winners for Cambs were Leanne Topper (women’s B), Casey Hill (women’s A), Scott Williams (men’s B) and Kelly Corcoran (men’s A).

Cambs players to hit a 180 were Martyn Moore, Iain Styles (2), Kelly Corcoran, Jason Marriott, Dennis Harbour amd Jessica Cassidy,

Marriott also had the best finish of 126 while Stuart Ward hit seven 140s and a 177.

CAMBS RESULTS

Women’s B: Amy Grant (av 16.38) lost 3-1; Leanne Topper (av 20.04) won 3-0; Jess Cassidy (av 17.10) lost 3-0; Fiona Coker (av 13.69) lost 3-0; Karen Stanhope (av 14.63) won 3-2; Liz Humphries (av 18.32) lost 3-1.

Women’s A: Liz Humphries (av 19.20) won 3-2; Leanne Topper (av 18.39) lost 3-0; Casey Hill (av 23.86) won 3-0; Diane Nash (av 18.99) won 3-1; Sandra Greatbatch (av 19.89) lost 3-2; Barbara Greatbatch (av 20.31) lost 3-2.

Men’s B: Simon Bewley (av 21.42) won 4-2; Leigh Beeton (av 22.27) won 4-0; Terry Redhead (av 22.20) won 4-3; Barry Savage (av 18.40) lost 4-0; Scott Williams (av 26.07) won 4-1; Iain Styles (av 24.21) won 4-3; Matt Wing (av 23.15) lost 4-2; Steve Stancer (av 21.17) lost 4-0; Andrew Hircock (av 24.14) won 4-0; Pete Fuller (av 20.94) lost 4-1; Duncan Norman (av 24.17) lost 4-1; BJ Paget (av 23.75) won 4-3.

Men’s A: Martyn Moore (av 26.55) lost 4-3; Iain Styles (av 22.99) lost 4-3; Martin Adams (av 26.32) won 4-1; Chris Fidler (av 24.74) won 4-3; Kelly Corcoran (av 30.16) won 4-1; John Imrie (av 23.13) won 4-3; Andrew Hircock (av 24.60) lost 4-1; Gary Robertson (av 23.45) won 4-3; Simon Hill (av 24.19) won 4-1; Jason Marriott (av 27.83) won 4-3; Dennis Harbour (av 28.59) lost 4-2; Stuart Ward (av 25.60) won 4-3.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

P MA WA MB WB BP pts

Dorset 3 21 8 21 13 9 72

Cambs 3 22 9 20 10 7 68

Herts 3 18 13 16 12 6 65

Devon 3 19 11 11 13 6 60

Cornwall 3 14 12 17 10 4 57

Gwent 3 20 7 19 5 3 54

Oxfordshire 3 14 8 20 7 1 48

Notts 3 15 7 18 4 0 44

Sussex 2 12 6 13 6 3 40

London 2 13 3 13 4 1 34