BDO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Adams is a first round faller

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams’ bid to land a fourth world title ended at the first hurdle this afternoon (January 6).

The 61 year-old from Deeping was knocked out in the first round of this year’s BDO World Championship at the Lakeside club in Surrey by Mark McGeeney.

Number two seed McGeeney took the honours 3-2 but Wolfie, making his 25 consecutive appearance at the event, certainly put up a brave fight.

McGeeney won the deciding set in a sudden-death leg.

Three-time champion Adams forced a fifth set with a 65 checkout but never had a dart to win the match.

McGeeney recovered from missing double 16 for the match to claim the winner-takes-all 11th leg of the final set.

Adams finished with a 27.36 average and McGeeney with 28.73.