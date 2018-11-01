Young Phantoms riders make a flying start to Winter Series

Peterborough Phantoms riders made home advantage count, producing a fine set of results when the city club hosted the first round of the East Winter Series on Sunday at their Orton Malborne track.

Youngsters Joseph Carey (Male 13yrs) and George Fox (Male 7yrs) led the way, both taking clean sweeps in their age groups. They won all three of their motos (heats) and the A finals.

Bradley Goulding (no 640) is raring to go.

Next best was Daniel Arnett, who gave a great display of skill and speed to finish second in the Male 15yrs final.

New riders Mikey Slack (Male 30-39yrs) and Josh Henson (Male 9yrs) both did well to make finals on their club debuts.

And Richard Ellis, making a return to BMX racing in the 24in cruiser class after 33 years away, gained some impressive results in his motos before claiming a third place in the A final. His son Jacob finished fourth in the B final of the Male 8yrs class.

Bradley Goulding, Liam Arnett, Alfie Clarke, Harvey Putland and Jazz Newton all rode up an age group in the Male 12yrs and gained some impressive results.

Joseph Carey.

For regular updates on the club activities and coaching check their Facebook or website. The club meet every Saturday and Sunday at the Peterborough BMX track throughout the winter.

PETERBOROUGH PHANTOMS RESULTS

M1 M2 M3 SF F

Daniel Arnett 1st 4th 2nd - 2nd

Liam Arnett 3rd 6th 4th 7th 6th

Adrian Arnett 1st 1st 2nd - 1st

Jools Carey 6th CR DNS - -

Joseph Carey 1st 1st 1st - 1st

Alfie Clarke 5th 4th 5th - 4th

Jacob Ellis 5th 6th 6th - 4th

Richard Ellis 3rd 2nd 1st - 3rd

George Fox 1st 1st 1st - 1st

Bradley Goulding 3rd 3rd 2nd 7th 3rd

Joshua Henson 7th 6th 5th - 4th

Jazz Newton 5th 5th 3rd 8th 7th

Harvey Putland 2nd 2nd 1st 6th 4th

Owen Putland 4th 3rd 5th - 5th

Michael Slack 3rd 2nd 4th - 5th

Luca Smith 5th 5th 4th - 8th

Maciej Stodolak 3rd 3rd 5th - 6th