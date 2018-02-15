Young Fox in the hunt for the East Anglia Series title

Young George Fox is in pole position going into the final round of the East Anglian Winter BMX Series.

The Peterborough Phantoms rider was in outstanding form in round five of the series in Ipswich at the weekend.

He started with a fourth place in his opening moto in the Male 7 and Under class and improved to second in his next outing against some stiff competition.

Then he won his final moto to give his confidence a boost for the A final, which he won in fine style.

Clubmate Jacob Elkin also had a good day in the 17+ mixed cruiser class getting moto results of fifth, third and third and securing fourth place in the A final.

Elkin is seventh overall in his class - one place in front of clubmate Leah Pearson, who has missed the last two rounds.

Liam Arnett missed the Ipswich meeting but is lying in second place in the Male 9 and Under class going into the last round which is at Norwich on March 18.

Anyone interested in BMX racing should contact the Peterborough Phantoms club via their Facebook page or their new website at www.peterboroughbmxclub.co.uk