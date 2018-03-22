Wishart keeps on winning

Fenland Clarion youth rider Evander Wishart is currently enjoying a great run of winter form which he continued at the weekend with his first circuit race of the season.

He raced around the Milton Keynes Bowl, braving treacherous winds and snow, and led from start to finish in his five-lap race to start his road racing season with a victory.

The more local Muddy Monsters series was a victim of the weather with the seventh and final round being cancelled. That leaves the series results unchanged with Fenland Clarion the victorious team and Clarion duo Fearne Starr and Wishart the overall girls and boys champions.