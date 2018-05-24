Waddilove still has plenty of pedal power

Ian Waddilove returned to racing after a break of several years and showed he’d lost none of his class when winning Fenland Clarion’s 25-mile club championship event on the Sawtry-based N1 course.

His time of 58.51 was just too much for the rest of the field. Malc Jacklin was second home in 59.20 with Tonya Smith leading the ladies with an excellent debut 25-mile time of 1.11.14.

Other times Dave Thorold 1.00.19, Lynden Leadbeater 1.01.47, Phil Jones 1.07.14, Jim Fell 1.16.18, Barbara Gunn 1.32.37.

This result leaves Dave Thorold with a narrow lead in the club championship series and Tonya Smith takes the lead in the ladies series.

The fifth round of the Bluebell 10-mile series saw another victory for Simon Pitchford with his time of 22.22 ahead of Phil Ackerman with 23.17 and Jonathan Toma in 24.11. This leaves Pitchford ahead in the series with Toma second and Sam Young in third place.

Other times: Steve Maile 24.15, Malc Jacklin 24.15, Lynden Leadbeater 24.28, Darren Kelly 24.53, Sam Young 24.56, Ian Waddilove 25.36, Lindsay Clarke 25.58, Steve Clarke 26.21, James Piercy 26.46, Georgia Bullard 27.24, Steve Hope 28.05, Katie Tasker 28.44, Simon Pidduck 28.58.

Paul Lilley made the trip to South Wales worthwhile with his time of 53.01 for the 25-mile time trial event, while Steve Kaye recorded 54.26.

In the ECCA event on the Cambridge-based E2 course Fenland Clarion riders were among the leading local riders. Ian Aunger was very pleased with his time of 23.04, while John Royle was next in 24.08.