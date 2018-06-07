Tour triumph for Clarion rider

The weekend’s big Tour of Cambridgeshire proved successful for a number of Fenland Clarion riders.

Alison Lilley won her age group in the Gran Fondo by just one second with her time of 3:35:54.

In the time trial event Ian Waddilove finished in fourth place in the vets 60-64 category with his time of 39:57, while in the 55-59 age group Steve Kaye finished in 12th place in 39:17.

n The Nottingham Clarion hosted the National Clarion 50-mile championship event and Fenland Clarion were out in force.

Taking second place in the championship was Paul Lunn in 1:54:05 with excellent support from Simon Pitchford in third place with 1:55:45 and in fourth place was Paul Lilley in 1:56:44 giving them a combined team time of 5:46:34 to claim a new club record.

n Phil Ackerman continued his recent good form with ninth place in a time of 22:31 for the 10-mile Witham Wheelers event on the Sleaford-based circuit.

n This week’s Bluebell 10 mile time trial produced another victory for Simon Pitchford with his time of 22:19 ahead of Phil Ackerman with 22:39, which was his best time for over 10 years in a Bluebell event.

Darren Kelly completed the podium in 23:17.

Other times: Dave Thorold 23:34, Malc Jacklin 23:38, Lynden Leadbeater 23:39, Jerry Norman 24:16, Chris Shaw 24:22, Lyndsay Clarke 25:40, Ian Aunger 25:46, Phil Jones 26:20, Mel Evans 26:21, James Piercy 26:27, Martin Brooker 26:44, Sean Beard 26:48, Tonya Smith 27:04.