Top six finish for Wishart in the Milton mud

Milton Park in Cambridge was the venue for the 16th and final round of this season’s Eastern Cross League.

Competitors had been usd to dry, fast conditions in all of the previous rounds but on this occasion it was a muddy end to the season.

Two young Fenland Clarion riders, Evander Wishart and Harry Tozer, both set about ending their season with a flourish and with Wishart finishing in sixth place and Tozer in 27th position out of a field of 37 finishers they can both look forward to next season in the same Under 12 age group with another year’s training and experience under their belts.

Fenland Clarion are hosting another of their popular evenings of youth cycle racing.

It’s an event ideal for novices as an introduction into competitive racing and the next one will be at the Embankment athletics track on Bishops Road on Friday February 8 with entry at £4 per rider.

Riders are asked to report at 6pm for a 6.30pm start and the evening normally finishes around 8pm.

For more details contact Malc at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk