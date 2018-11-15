Sisters steal the show

There was a super sister act at Fenland Clarion’s night of youth racing at the Embankment on Friday.

Anna and Katie Blake from the host club both finished the first round of the Autumn Series at the top of their age groups.

Anna won two of the three Under 8 races to finish ahead of clubmate Austin Richardson while Adam Balazst, also from Clarion, managed to pick up his first race win.

The three Under 10 races produced three different winners all from the host club. They were Katie Blake, Archie Gordon and Rebecca Cross but it was Katie who finished in top spot overall on the night.

The Under 12 age group was dominated by Fenland’s Evander Wishart with his two victories and one second place, although Fearne Starr did manage to claim one race win by the narrowest of margins to deny him a clean sweep.

Jacob Good from King’s Lynn finished the night with a well deserved lead in the Under 14 age group.

The second round of racing will be on December 14 with youths under 16 very welcome to go along and try their hand at bike racing. For further details contact Malc at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk