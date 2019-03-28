Record-breaker Matt the Senter of attention

Have your say

Matt Senter broke Peterborough Cycling Club’s 10-mile time trial record on Saturday with a 19:02 ride at the Eastern Counties Cycling Association Open event at Cambridge.

The ride was good enough for second place on a fast A11 course, despite Senter wearing a borrowed skin suit and fighting off a cold.

He clipped three seconds off the old club record, held by James Gelsthorpe.

David Northover (Finsbury Park CC) won the event in 18:52.

PCC finished second in the team competition, with Paul Pardoe (19:05, 3rd place overall) and James Boardley (21:56) both scoring personal bests to add to Senter’s performance.

PCC’s Kevin Hobbs finished seventh in the Wisbech Wheelers Open 15 mile time trial on Sunday with a time of 33:22.

Alan Brophy was PCC’s highest finisher in its NCRA road race at Southwick on Saturday, in 14th place.

He backed this up with another 14th place the following day at the British Cycling Pro Masters road race at Alconbury.

FENLAND CLARION

Fenland Clarion riders have been in good early-season form in time trials.

In the Wisbech 15 mile event Steve Kaye finished in a time of 34:38 and Ian Aunger in 40:48.

The first round of the Fenland Clarion club championships saw a closely fought battle with Simon Pitchford edging out Steve Maile by just two seconds with his time of 52:12 to Maile’s 52:14.

The top three was completed by junior rider Thomas Stegeman in 57:36.

Lindsay Clarke was the only lady competitor and she finished in 62:29.

Other times: Phil Merritt 59:37, James Warrener 59:44, David Hallam 63:44, Michael Stegeman 69:18, David & Alice O’Brien (on a tandem) 88:51.

In the first round of the East London Youth Circuit Series on the Lee Valley road circuit, Under 12 rider Evander Wishart made a positive start.

He was riding with the lead pack until two broke away near the end . His group were left to sprint for the final podium position, which proved slightly beyond him but he was still very pleased with a fifth place overall.