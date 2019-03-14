Promising road race debut for Stegeman

The road race season is now under way and a number of Fenland Clarion riders have been out testing their early-season form.

First year junior rider Thomas Stegeman tried open road racing for the first time and made a promising debut by finishing 16th out of 46 riders and third junior in a 30-mile event around the Southwick course near Oundle.

The ever popular Milton Keynes series gives all agegroups a chance to try circuit racing and some of the younger Clarion riders got off to a positive start.

In the Under 16s Sam Jarrett finished 21st while in the Under 12s Evander Wishart was 13th and Harry Tozer close behind in 16th place.

The youngest of the local competitors Theo Wan gained the highest place finish with an excellent eighth place from the 27 riders in the Under 10s.

The second in the four-event youth series at the Embankment athletics track was held in challenging conditions with heavy rain reducing the normal entry.

In the Under 8s there were race wins for Anna Blake and Jenson Garland with Laura Tozer missing out on a top spot but proving her consistency with three second places.

Katie Blake led the way in the Under 10s with two race wins with Theo Wan claiming one victory and two second places. Jocelyn Garland gamely battled to get between them but her highest placing was still third.

The Under 12 age group saw wins for Harry Tozer, Evander Wishart and Oliver Stegeman with Fearne Starr leading the girls challenge with her highest placing third.

The third round of the youth series is on Friday April 12 and all local youngsters with an interest in cycling would be very welcome. Contact Malc at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk for more details