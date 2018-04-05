Pitchford leads Clarion home

Have your say

Fenland Clarion riders were out and about over the wet Bank Holiday weekend.

The Northants time trial series started with the familiar 18 miles around the Middleton based circuit near Corby.

With heavy morning rain making the course a little more challenging than normal with the additional muddy sections it was Simon Pitchford who once again led the Fenland Clarion challenge in sixth place with a time of 44:25.

He was well supported by Phil Ackerman (46:20), Ian Waddilove (47:01), Steve Maile (48:06) and first placed juvenile rider James Piercy in 51:49.

In the Sleaford 10-mile event Richard Moys finished in 23rd place in 24:03.

The National Clarion 10-mile championships were held on the E34/10 course near Southend on a traditional out and back course.

Jack Levick from Tuxford won the event in 21:56 with Steve Clarke the pick of the local riders in fourth place with his time of 25:28.

His wife Lindsay was next best and first lady with 27:22 and Steve Hope completed the scoring for the second-placed Fenland team in seventh place with his 28:48.