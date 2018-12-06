Pitchford is the top trophy winner

Have your say

Simon Pitchford was the big winner when Fenland Clarion Cycling Club held their annual presentation of awards.

He successfully defended his title as club champion amd also won the Bluebell 10 series, the Cullip Cup and the Clarke Merit trophy with Steve Kaye and Paul Lilley for breaking the club’s long-standing 10-mile team record.

Malc Jacklin picked up the award for club person of the year, while Tony Whittle had the dubious honour of winning the hammer trophy for his struggles on a club run.

Other award winners: Phil Ackerman - Hill Climb; Dave Thorold - 10 mile championship; Ian Waddilove - 25 mile championship; Paul Lilley - 50 mile championship; Paul Lunn - Helpston Classic and 2-up with Simon Pitchford; Martin Brooker - best first year rider award; Birgit Scott - attendance trophy; Ian Todd - attendances trophy; Lindsay Clarke - Ladies 10 mile Berridge Trophy and Ladies BAR; Georgina Jennings - ladies 10 mile championship; Mel Evans - ladies Helpston Classic; Tonya Smith - ladies 25 mile championship; James Piercy - third 2-up; Thomas Stegeman - Holmes Merit Cup; Fearne Starr - youth cyclocross; Harry Tozer - youth attendance trophy.