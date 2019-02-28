Phantoms BMX Club pair crowned East Winter Series champions

Have your say

There were some fine performances by Peterborough Phantoms riders in the final round of the East Winter Series in Royston.

Top three on the day were Joseph Carey (Male 14yrs), Adie Armstrong (17+ Cruiser) and Michael Slack (Masters), who all won their respective A finals.

Phantoms riders Jools Carey and Jacob Elkin.

Other A finalists were George Fox (6th in the Male 8yrs), Daniel Arnett (3rd in the Male 15yrs), Maciej Stodolak (7th in the Male 15 yrs), Rick Ellis (4th in the 17+ Cruiser) and Jacob Elkin (7th in the 17+ Cruiser).

Those who reached B finals were Jacob Ellis (6th Male 8yrs), Jools Carey (8th Male 8yrs), Jack Short (8th Male 10yrs), Bradley Goulding (4th Male 12yrs), Liam Arnett (5th Male 12yrs ) and Robbie Kent (2nd Male 15yrs).

Completing an outstanding set of club results, Josh Henson was second in the Male 10yrs C final and Jazz Newton and Alfie Clarke made the C final in the Male 12yrs.

In the overall series placings there were wins for Slack (Masters) and Stodolak (15yrs) and runners-up places for Fox (8yrs), Henson (10yrs) and Ellis (17+ Cruiser).

Jazz Newton in action.

Round one of the East Summer series is on March 3. Anyone interested in BMX racing should contact the peterborough bmx club via the website or social media.