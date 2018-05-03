Perfect Pearson leads the way for Phantoms with another clean sweep

Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club members certainly made home advantage count when they hosted the second round of the East Anglian Summer Series at their Herlington track on Sunday.

Three of them were in unbeatable form with George Fox winning all his motos (heats) and final in the Male 7yrs class and Joseph ‘Scary’ Carey and Leah Pearson doing the same in the Male 13yrs and Female 30+ Cruiser categories respectively.

Action from Sunday's East Anglian Summer Series meeting at Orton Malborne.

As a result the talented Peterborough trio lead the way in the series overall with two of the seven rounds completed - Pearson with an impeccable maximum haul of 100 points.

Two other Peterborough riders - Darren Putland (30-39 Cruiser) and Paul Maidment (45+ Cruiser) - are also series leaders after good showings on Sunday.

Putland achieved four wins, a second and a fifth place on his home track and Maidment one win, two seconds, two thirds and a fourth.

Liam Arnett, Darren Putland and Harvey Putland were other Peterborough riders to catch the eye.

Arnett was competing in the Male 9yrs age group and gained one win and three second places. He is second overall, just a point behind Petr Vysohlid of Royston Pockets.

Harvey Putland was racing at Male 10yrs level and he completed a fine afternoon’s work with a win and two second places in his motos, a win in his semi-final and then runners-up spot in the final.

Owen Putland also had a win and two seconds in his motos in the Male 12yrs group and after a fifth place in his semi-final he pulled out all the stops to win his final.

Luca Smith showed great determination all day battling in the Male 8s to take the honours in the B final in only his second race meeting with clubmate Leo Hornan taking fourth in the A final in the same class.

Peterborough Phantoms placings:

Daniel Arnett 5th, 3rd, 5th, 3rd (semi), 6th (final).

Liam Arnett 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 2nd (final).

Joseph Carey 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st (semi), 1st (final).

Jools Carey 6th, 7th, 6th, 5th (final).

Alfie Clarke 4th, 4th, 5th, 7th (semi), 5th (final).

Jacob Elkin 3rd, 5th, 4th, 5th (semi) 2nd (final).

George Fox 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st (final).

Bradley Goulding 1st, 4th, 4th, 5th (semi), DNF (final).

Marcus Holt 3rd, 1st, 2nd, 2nd (semi), 5th (final).

Tyler Holt 7th, 7th, 4th, 2nd (final).

Daniel Hornan 5th, 4th, 4th, 6th (semi), 4th (final).

Leonardo Hornan 3rd, 5th, 3rd, 4th (final).

Paul Maidment 3rd, 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 3rd (semi), 4th (final).

Jazz Newton 5th, 3rd, 5th, 6th (semi) 1st (final).

Leah Pearson 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st (final).

Darren Putland 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st, 2nd (semi), 5th (final).

Harvey Putland 2nd, 2nd, 1st, 1st (semi), 2nd (final).

Owen Putland 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 5th (semi), 1st (final).

Luca Smith 4th, 6th, 5th, 1st (final).

Maciej Stodolak 3rd, 2nd, 4th, 6th (semi), 2nd (final).

Jordan Stringer 6th, 6th, 5th, 4th (final).

Alfie Thompson 4th, 6th, 4th, 7th (semi), 2nd (final).

Caiden Thompson 5th, 6th, 4th, 7th (semi), 2nd (final).

Darren Thompson 2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 3rd, 4th (semi), 7th (final).