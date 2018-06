Have your say

In-form Paul Pardoe provided the big highlight for Peterborough Cycling Club in the Tour of Cambridgeshire.

He finished third in his time trial age group with a fast time of 35.57 for the 16.3 miles.

He was also 18th overall out of over 400 competitors.

Malcom Smith was eighth in his age group with 38.35 and also second in the massive Gran Chrono held on Sunday.

Kevin Hobbs was 14th in his age group with a 37.54 ride.