Pardoe on podium again

Peterborough Cycling Club rider Paul Pardoe continued his outstanding run of form at the weekend when taking second place in the Eastern Counties Cycle Association 25-Mile Championships.

He just missed out on a sub-50 minute time on the E2/25 course near Newmarket, stopping the clock at 00:50:01.

Only Paul Heart of Southend Wheelers went quicker with a very strong 48:29.

This was the third podium finish for Pardoe for the third week running.

He was third in the N&DCA 19-mile time trial at Litchborough the previous weekend and second the weekend before that in the club’s own annual Open 10 mile time trial at Sawtry. Both these events were won by Peterborough’s second claim member Brett Harwood.