Have your say

In-form Peterborough Cycling Club racer Paul Pardoe made the podium again when placing second in the East District 25m Time-Trial Championships on the B25/6 course at Wisbech at the weekend.

He completed the tough test out in the windswept fens in 52:04.

Clubmate Kevin Hobbs was seventh in 55:13 and other PCC times were Martin Atkinson 58:25 and Phil Jones 1:06:12