Not much mud for the monsters

Fenland Clarion Cycling Club hosted the fifth round of the seven-match Muddy Monsters series at the weekend.

With a frosty start there wasn’t much mud to contend with for the 27 riders, although the course had enough technical challenges to keep them on their toes.

In the Under 8 age group it was the host club’s Katie Blake who led the way with clubmate Mathilda Simpson a close second and Hereward’s Eleanor Cole completing the podium.

Cambridge rider Nathaniel Lemanski took the Under 8 boys honours.

Clarion’s Evander Wishart continued his unbeaten run in the series to top the Under 10 boys category from the St Ives duo of Ralph Bicknell and Ollie Bryan-Harris.

For the Under 10 girls it was series leader Fearne Starr from Clarion who confirmed her standing with two more race victories, ahead of Hereward’s Nieve Bryant and St Ives rider Katie Cox.

In the Under 12 girls Amelia Cleathero made the journey from Newcastle worthwhile with two dominant performances to win the sprint and endurance races ahead of Hereward’s Catherine Cole, while St Ives completed a clean sweep for the boys with Aron O’Connor in topspot.

Hereward Cycling Club dominated the older age groups with victories for Devonne Piccaver in the Under 14s and team-mate Kai Turner in the Under 16s.