Muddy marvel Wishart keeps on winning for Fenland Clarion

Young Fenland Clarion rider Evander Wishart started the new year just as he finished the old one . . . with a win in the Muddy Monsters series.

The second round of the series was held on an undulating course in Huntingdon and Wishart continued where he left off in the opening fixture with victory in all three of his races to win the Under 10 agegroup.

Clubmate Fearne Starr competed strongly to take second in the girls Under 10 category and Louis Cipriani continues to improve and finished in sixth place - also in the Under 10 section.

The new year started with the club’s traditional new year 10-mile time trial, and on this occasion just 11 riders took to the startline.

It was junior rider Jerry Norman who took victory by just one second with his time of 25.22 with Malc Jacklin second in 25.23 and Paul Lunn completing the podium with 26.02.

Guest rider Catherine Faux took the ladies honours in 27.41.

Other times: Thomas Stegeman 28.18, Georgia Bullard (guest) 28.40, Mick Stegeman (guest) 28.45, James Piercy 29.23, Liam Stokes 30.54, Luke Armstrong 32.27.

In the fifth and penultimate round of the Leicestershire Cyclo-Cross League on a quick, rolling Coalville course, Clarion’s Harry Tozer finished 22nd in a strong Under 12 entry.

Thomas Stegeman completed the Under 16 course in a time of 41:40 for 14th place.

Dan Tozer made his cyclo-cross debut and finished in 10th place in the novice category.