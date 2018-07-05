Lilley third at Rockingham

Alison Lilley continued her fine road race campaign with a strong showing in the LVRC event around the Rockingham Speedway circuit.

The Fenland Clarion veteran finished in third place in her age group and fifth overall.

In the Fenland Clarion 5-mile time trial event Jonathan Toma was the fastest rider with a new personal best of 12:06 around the Helpston-based course.

The ladies were led home by Mel Evans in 13:33 with some strong rides by guests Stephanie Parker in a new best time of 14:32 and Sharron King who made her debut in time trial events with an excellent 15:40.

n Peterborough Cycling Club held a 66-mile road race at the weekend around the testing Southwick circuit in East Northants where the riders had to climb the tough water tower hill on 11 occasions.

The field of 60 2nd, 3rd and 4th category riders faced a tough day out in very hot conditions and only 26 managed to complete the full distance.

The race was won by Callan Swanson riding for Cambridge Cycling Club with Jamie Wimborne of Cycle Team On Form second and Andrew Taylor of VC Norwich third.

Two Peterborough CC members were also in the prizes with good rides from Sam Widdess, who was the first 3rd category rider, and James Boardley, who was secnd in the veterans category.