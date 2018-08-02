Just champion! Fox and Carey make home advantage count

Two young Peterborough riders were crowned East Anglian champions on their home patch on Sunday.

The Peterborough Phantoms club hosted the sixth round of the East Anglian Summer Series at their Orton Malborne base and George Fox and Joseph Carey certainly made home advantage count.

Darren Putland reached the combined cruiserweight A final.

There is still one round of the series remaining - that’s in Norwich in September - but the Peterbporough pair scooped enough points on Sunday to establish unassailable leads in their respective age groups.

Fox swept the board once again in the Male 7yrs section, winning all three of his motos (heats) and the A final to secure mamimum points for the fourth time in the series.

Carey (12) also rode well against older boys in the Male 13/14yrs group. He displayed some very impressive jumping skills despite the strong winds to win all his motos before claiming second place in the A final.

Owen Putland (Male 12yrs) provided the hosts with a second A final success to complete an outstanding afternoon’s racing which included four firsts and a third from his five races.

Luca Smith (right) in action for Peterborough Phantoms.

The meeting attracted 175 riders in total and Peterborough were well represented.

Competing alongside Fox in the 7yrs group were clubmates Jacob Ellis, Caiden Thompson and Jools Carey and all made finals with Ellis claiming sixth place in the A final and Thompson and Carey first and third respectively in the B final.

Other Peterborough riders to make A finals were Leo Hornan (eighth 8yrs); debutant Franciszek Stankski (eighth 9yrs); Harvey Putland (fifth 10yrs); Bradley Goulding (seventh 10yrs); Darren Putland (seventh combined cruiser),

Darren Thompson won the B final in the combined cruiser class and Alfie Clarke, Alfie Thompson and Jazz Newton all made it through to the 10 yrs B final.

Owen Putland won the 12yrs A final.

Leah Pearson rode up with the men for increased competition and took fourth place in the combined cruiser C final with clubmate Jacob Elkin taking second in the same final.