It’s a magnificent seven for Pardoe

Have your say

Prolific Paul Pardoe scooped the silverware at the Peterborough Cycling Club awards evening.

The time trial specialist picked up seven titles including the coveted Club Time Trial Champion trophy.

Alan Brophy and Katie Ward were the club road race champions.

Long-distance cyclist Robbie Ferri was the guest for the night, held at the Fleet.

Full list of prizewinners:

Paul Pardoe: Club Time Trial Champion, 1ST Smith Cup TT, 1STClub Open 10 TT, 1ST Rider Rankings, 1ST Rimes Cup TT, 1ST Slater Cup Hill Climb, 1ST Short Distance Best All Rounder. Phil Jones: 1ST Helpston 10 Series h’cap, Fastest Helpston H’cap TT, Club 50 Champion 2:19:45, Vets Time Trial Champion; James Boardley: Most Improved TT Rider, Best Club Finisher Alston Road Race, Vets Road Race Champion; Dave Yarham: 1st Beardsall H’cap TT, 1st 2up Team Time Trial. David Sargent-Szczesniak: 1st Roadmans’ Hill Climb. Martin Bullen: Club 100 Champion 4:21:09. Paul Townsin: 1st Helpston 10 Series Scratch Champion. Tom Dolby: 1st Hardriders TT & 1st Handicap Hardriders TT. Alan Brophy: Club Road Race Champion. Katie Ward: Women’s Road Race Champion. Matt Garfield: Best Finisher LVRC Road Race. Kevin Hobbs: Kelly Cup Winner, Performance of the Year – breaking the vets 25 record.

David Sargent-Szczesniak took advantage of the warm conditions to win the season-opening Peterborough CC Hardriders event on Saturday. He rode the testing 21-mile Folksworth course in 55.02, which was 29 seconds faster than second-placed Steve Maile.

Full results:

David Sargent-Szczesniak 55.02; Steve Maile 55.31; Anthony Gough 56.33; Graham Wright 56.33; Nick Smith 58.13; Michael Smalley 58.41; Martin Mason 58.43; Ben Magee 59.59; Phil Jones 1.00.11; Lou Staples 1.00.18; Harry Garfield 1.03.48; Jahan Malik 1.05.01.