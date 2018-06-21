Glasgow glory for young Carey

Have your say

Two Peterborough Phantoms riders achieved impressive results in the latest round of the HSBC British National Series in Glasgow.

Joseph Carey was in superb form racing at the new £3 million Glasgow Cycle Centre.

He made light work of a very technical track soaked by heavy rain to win round five of the Male 13yrs class on the Saturday.

And he also made the A final in the sixth round on Sunday - again racing in wet and windy conditions - but this time he finished seventh.

Leah Pearson also reached the A final in her Female Cruiserweight class on both days, with her best finish of third being on the Sunday.