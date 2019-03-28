Fox and Carey star riders

George Fox and Joseph Carey were the stars of the show for Peterborough Phantoms when the club’s riders took part in the second round of the BMX East Summer Series in Braintree at the weekend.

Competing in the Male 8yrs category, Fox claimed two first places and a third in his motos (heats) before storming to victory in the A final.

Carey achieved similiar success in the Male 13yrs group. He achieved two wins and a second in his motos and a first place in his A final.

Leah Pearson, riding against the men in the Combined Cruiser 24in wheel class, did well to take fifth place in the C final.

Peterborough Phantoms results:

Adrian Arnett - heats 2nd, 2nd, 2nd. Semi-final 3rd. Final 6th.

Daniel Arnett - heats 1st, 3rd, 1st. Final - 4th.

Liam Arnett - heats 4th, 4th, 4th. Semi-final 7th. Final 4th.

Jools Carey - heats 7th, 8th, 7th. Final 6th.

Joseph Carey - heats 2nd, 1st, 1st. Semi-final 4th. Final 1st.

Alfie Clarke - heats 6th, 6th, 7th.

Jacob Elkin - heats 4th, 3rd, 6th. Semi-final 8th. Final - 7th.

George Fox - heats 1st, 1st, 3rd. Final 1st.

Bradley Goulding - heats 4th, 4th, 6th. Final - 1st.

Robbie Kent - heats - 6th, 5th.

Paul Maidment - heats - 1st, 4th, 1st. Semi-final 1st. Final 2nd.

Jazz Newton - heats 3rd, 7th, 5th. Final - 5th.

Leah Pearson - heats 5th, 7th, 4th. Final 5th.

Harvey Putland - heats 3rd, 4th, 4th. Semi-final 5th. Final 2nd.

Owen Putland - heats 1st, 4th, 3rd. Semi-final 3rd. Final 6th.

Luca Smith - heats 4th, 5th, 4th. Final 8th.

Maciej Stodolak - heats 4th, 4th, 4th. Final 8th.

Round three of the series will be hosted by Peterborough Phantoms at their Orton Malborne track on Sunday April 7. Anyone interested in BMX racing can find more information about Peterborough Phantoms on the club’s website or Facebook page.