Dave does the double indoors

Fenland Clarion introduced a new event to the local cycling community last week when holding an indoor race meeting on Wattbikes.

Cyclists from Bourne Wheelers, Peterborough CC and Fenland Clarion took part.

In the opening 500m event it was Fenland’s Dave O’Brien who led the way with his time of 31.23 seconds to edge out the Peterborough duo of Paul Pardoe in 32.11 and Phil Jones with 33.27. Kevin Hobbs was the Bourne team’s leading rider with 34.98 and Katie Ward was the leading lady with an excellent 34.16.

In the handicap event O’Brien claimed his second victory of the night from Fenland team-mate Steve Clarke with Jones in third place.

The endurance event over one mile was won by Pardoe in a very swift 1.58.2. Next came O’Brien in 1.59.1 and Bourne’s Tom Comben in 1.59.2.

Peterborough’s Mark Tomlinson won the award for the most competitive rider.