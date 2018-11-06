Cycle racing for youngsters. Why not give it a go?

Fenland Clarion are hosting another of their popular evenings of cycle racing for young riders.

The event takes place this Friday (November 9) at the Embankment athletics track and is open to anybody aged 16 and under who wants to have a go.

It’s suitable for riders of all abilities with novices very welcome to attend.

All riders will get three races and the cost is just £4 per rider, with entries taken on the night from 6pm with racing starting at 6.30pm.

It will all be finished by around 8pm.

Turn up on the night or if you have any questions contact Malc Jacklin via e-mail at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk