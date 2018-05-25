Cunning young Fox gets the better of all his East Anglian Series rivals

Young Peterborough BMX rider George Fox was in superb form in the third round of the East Anglian Summer Series at Royston on Sunday.

The Phantoms rider won all three of his motos (heats) in the Male 7yrs category and then scorched to victory in the final as well to complete a red-hot clean sweep.

Joseph Carey in action for Peterborough Phantoms.

Another Peterborough rider to enjoy four wins out of four was Nathan Hastings, who made a return to action in the veterans class after a long lay-off.

Liam Arnett (Male 9yrs) was inches away from becoming the third Peterborough member to enjoy a four-timer after winning his three motos and then finishing a close second in the final.

Jordan Stringer (Male 11yrs) and Daniel Arnett (Male 14yrs) were final winners, Joseph Carey (Male 14yrs) took second riding up two years, Bradley Goulding battled a field of 17 for second in the Male 10yrs and Leah Pearson took on the men for stiffer competition and did well to finish second in the combined cruiser C final.

The Peterborough Phantoms club are hosting an open day and holding an ‘open race for all’ from 9am on June 2 at their track at Orton Malborne.

Liam Arnett in action for Peterborough Phantoms.

Peterborough placings at Royston:

Daniel Arnett - 3rd, 4th, 4th, semi-final 5th, final 1st.

Liam Arnett - 1st, 1st, 1st, final 2nd.

Bethany Campbell - 4th, 4th, 3rd, semi-final 6th, final 6th.

Jools Carey - 5th, 6th, 5th, final 3rd.

Alfie Clarke - 5th, 4th, 5th, semi-final 7th, final 7th.

Jacob Elkin - 3rd, 5th, 4th, semi-final 5th, final 2nd.

Jacob Ellis - 5th, 4th, 4th, final 2nd.

George Fox - 1st, 1st, 1st, final 1st.

Bradley Goulding - 2nd, 4th, 3rd, semi-final 6th, final 2nd.

Nathan Hastings - 1st, 1st, 1st, final 1st.

Marcus Holt - 5th, 2nd, 3rd, semi-final 4th, fina; 6th.

Daniel Hornan - 5th, 7th, 5th, semi-final 6th, final 7th.

Leonardo Hornan - 3rd, 4th, 4th, final 6th.

Jazz Newton - 4th, 3rd, 4th, semi-final 6th, final 3rd.

Leah Pearson - 5th, 4th, 8th, semi-final 7th, final 2nd.

Harvey Putland - 3rd, 2nd, 2nd, semi-final 3rd, final 6th.

Owen Putland - 3rd, 3rd, 3rd, semi-final 4th, final 4th.

Darren Putland - 2nd, 2nd, 2nd, quarter-final 2nd, semi-final 4th, final 8th.

Luca Smith - 6th, 4th, 5th, final 2nd.

Maciej Stodolak - 3rd, 3rd, 5th, semi-final 6th, final 3rd.

Jordan Stringer - 5th, 7th, 6th, final 1st.

Leanne Thompson - 4th, 2nd, 4th, final 3rd.

Alfie Thompson - 6th, 5th, 5th, semi-final 5th, final 4th.

Darren Thompson - 2nd, 3rd, 2nd, quarter-final 4th, semi-final 6th, final 2nd.