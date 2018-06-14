Clarion ace Pitchford is having a great year

Paul Lunn in action.
The season is going great guns for Fenland Clarion rider Simon Pitchford, who leads the Summer Bluebell Series as well as the club championship.

He also won the club’s 2-up championship when he paired up with top local triathlete Paul Lunn and they posted a time of 48:31 to win by just over a minute from Paul Lilley and Steve Kaye.

Club chairman Steve Clarke and youngster James Piercy sneaked into third place after a puncture for Lynden Leadbeater ruined his chances with partner Phil Ackerman.

Other times: Ian Aunger & Sean Beard 59:15, Thomas Stegeman & Sam Jarrett 59:53, Neil Richardson & Luke Armstrong 1:01:39 and Tonya Smith & Paul Frost 1:01:48.

Fenland Clarion’s monthly five-mile series is an ideal opportunity for local ladies to try a time trial.

The Helpston-based course proved to be to the liking of Mel Evans, who was the fastest of the ladies in 13:38 with two newcomers to time trials - Stephanie Parker and Ellen Fordham - making an excellent start to this cycling discipline with impressive times of 15:00 and 15:47 respectively.

The youth riders were led home by Jonathan Toma in 12:27, Luke Armstrong in 14:30, Daniel Armstrong, who was the most improved rider of the night, in 16:59 and novice rider Dan Tozer with 15:15. The series continues on July 2 with all lady, youth and novice riders welcome.

In the EDCA championship hled on the King’s Lynn based 10-mile circuit there was a season’s best time for Malc Jacklin with 23:01.

PETERBOROUGH

CYCLING CLUB

Paul Pardoe of Peterborough Cycling Club made his first foray into a national championship event on Saturday.

And he finished in a very creditable 18th place from a large field made up from the best time trialists in the country in the national circuit time trial held near Scarborough over an 18 mile course.