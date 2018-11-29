Brilliant Bradley leads the way for Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club riders were once again well to the fore when the East Winter Series resumed at Braintree at the weekend.

And star of the show for the city club on this occasion was Bradley Goulding.

Although only nine years-old, Goulding is contesting the Male 11/12yrs age group and he showed his older rivals the way home when it mattered most.

He came fourth, sixth and fifth in his motos (heats) to comfortably qualify for the final and there he raced to a very impressive victory.

Clubmate Jazz Newton was riding in the same category and he placed fourth in the final.

Goulding’s win has shot him up to sixth in the overall standings with two of the four rounds completed. Newton is eighth.

Owen Putland was going great guns in the Male 13yrs age group, roaring into the final with heat placings of first, fourth and second. But unfortunately he suffered a fall in the final and failed to finish.

George Fox, who went into the second round as leader of the Male 8yrs group, had two thirds and a first place in his heats but in the final he suffered a bad start and finished fourth. He is now in second place overall.

Senior riders Michael Slack and Rick Ellis both had good meetings and are first and second in their respective overall standings.

Maciej Stodolak (14) rode against older boys in the Male 15/16yrs combined and did well to earn four fifth placings. That was enough to keep him top overall.

Phantoms results:

Jacob Ellis: 7th, 7th, 8th. Final 7th.

Rick Ellis: 1st, 2nd, 1st. Final 2nd.

George Fox: 3rd, 3rd, 1st. Final 4th.

Bradley Goulding: 4th, 6th, 5th. Final 1st.

Joshua Henson: 5th, 4th, 5th. Final: 7th.

Jazz Newton: 6th, 5th, 5th. Final 4th.

Owen Putland: 1st, 4th, 2nd. Final DNF.

Michael Slack: 5th, 4th, 3rd. Final 5th.

Maciej Stodolak: 5th, 5th, 5th. Final: 5th.

Overall standings:

Male 8yrs - George Fox 2nd.

Male 9yrs - Joshua Henson 2nd.

Male 11yrs - Bradley Goulding 6th, Jazz Newton 8th.

Male 13yrs - Owen Putland 5th, Joseph Carey 7th.

Male 15yrs - Maciej Stodolak 1st, Daniel Arnett 6th.

Masters - Michael Slack 1st.

17+ Cruiser - Rick Ellis 2nd.