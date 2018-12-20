Blake, Wan and Wishart are Clarion winners

Local cycling club Fenland Clarion hosted the final round of their 2018 youth cyclo-cross series at The Embankment with many local riders gaining excellent results.

Anna Blake led the way in the Under 8 category with two wins from two races to take overall victory in the series ahead of Austin Richardson and newcomer Adam Balazst.

The Under 10s was a keenly fought contest with some strong placings from Mathilda Simpson and Rebecca Cross but they just missed podium places as Katie Blake and Kings Lynn’s Antoni Malyszka tied in second place just behind Theo Wan.

The Under 12s was won by Evander Wishart followed by Ben Shepherd, Ethan Grundy and Fearne Starr while Jacob Good made his trip from King’s Lynn worthwhile with an excellent display of riding to claim the Under 14 prize.

Clarion duo Fearne Starr and Theo Wan braved the elements to race in the third round of the Muddy Monsters series in Milton Park, Cambridge, and Wan came close to victory with two second places in the Under 10 age group to claim second overall.