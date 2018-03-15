Bethany makes a flying start to national series

Peterborough BMX rider Bethany Campbell made a terrific start to the British Cycling national BMX series in Manchester at the weekend.

The 21 year-old Peterborough Phantoms ace - an East Region champion from 2013-2016 and a British champion 10 years ago - rode well on both days to reach two A finals.

Joseph Carey in action for Peterborough Phantoms.

Competing in the female 17+ category, she finished third in all three of her heats (motos) in the first round on Saturday before going on to take fifth place in the A final.

On Sunday in round two moto placings of third, second and fifth again saw her make the A final and this time she went even better, gaining a super second place.

Three other Peterboroigh club members were in action at the big event and Joseph Carey reached two finals in the male 12-years class.

He was first, second and third in his Saturday motos and just missed out on an A final berth by inches after finishing fifth in his semi-final (the top four went through). Instead he rode the B final and was eighth.

Young Fenland Clarion rider Louis Cipriani (right) shows his determination in the Under 10 race.

On Sunday he did make it into the A final after moto placings of fifth, first and second and he finished seventh.

Jacob Elkin, riding in the cruiser 40-44 class, won through to his A final on Sunday and finished seventh.

Jazz Newton was among the 50-strong field in the male 10-years age group and did well to gain moto finishes of seventh (twice) and fifth in the first round and sixth (twice) and seventh on Sunday.

Rounds three and four of the 12-round series take place in Leicester on April 21 and 22.

Anyone interested in BMX racing can visit the Peterborough track at Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne, on Wednesday evenings (starting March 28) from 5.30pm or on Saturdays from 10am.

Or they can visit Peterboroughbmxclub.co.uk

FENLAND CLARION

Fenland Clarion youth riders had another successful day in the fifth and penultimate round of the Muddy Monsters series hosted by Hereward Cycling Club in the grounds of Thorpe Hall.

The Under 10 age group was once again dominated by Evander Wishart as he repeated his previous victories in both the sprint and endurance events, although clubmate Harry Tozer pushed him close on this occasion to take second on the day with Louis Cipriani in fifth place.

Of all the riders who have competed in more than one event Wishart is now the only undefeated rider.

Fenland are also leading the way in the Under 10 girls as Fearne Starr won both of her events to also lead the series with just one fixture remaining.

In the Under 8s Mathilda Simpson confirmed the strength in depth of the Fenland girls with two victories in her races to take the honours on the day.