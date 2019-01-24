Asplin crosses in first place once again

With the recent resurgence in the cyclocross discipline, Fenland Clarion decided to resurrect their club championship, which was last held over 20 years ago.

Twelve riders took part and Paul Asplin, a previous winner of the trophy, came out on top. Michael Stegeman worked hard to hold off the challenge of Jeremy Thompson to claim second place.

The cyclocross competitors.

Lindsay Clarke, another previous winner of the trophy, was the first lady, holding off Kerry Starr.

The full finishing order was: Paul Asplin, Michael Stegeman, Jeremy Thompson, Steve Walters, Dan Garland, Lindsay Clarke, David Hallam, Steve Clarke, Dan Tozer, Neil Farrow, Kerry Starr.

Fenland Clarion hosted the fifth and final round of the Muddy Monsters Winter Series for youth riders and there were some good results for the local contingent.

Results:

The Muddy Monsters prizewinners.

Under 8: 6 Jenson Garland.

Under 10: 2 Rebecca Cross; 4 Jocelyn Garland.

Under 12: 1 Evander Wishart; 6 Fearne Starr; 7 Nieve Bryant.

Under 16: 2 Devonne Piccaver; 3 Adam Creek; 4 Kai Turner.

Series results overall:

Under 8: 3 Jenson Garland.

Under 10: 3 Jocelyn Garland.

Under 12: 3 Fearne Starr (first girl).

Under 16: 2 Devonne Piccaver (first girl).

Team: 1 King’s Lynn; 2 Ely; 3 Fenland Clarion.

n Because he was a late entry, Evander Wishart was forced to start from the back of the field in the Central League cyclocross race at Misterton Hall near Market Harborough and did well to finish in a very respectable 14th place out of 38 riders.

There was an excellent turnout of 14 ladies for the Fenland

Clarion indoor 500m race on Wattbikes.

Fenland’s Lindsay Clarke won with her time of 37.67 from Sadie Boor with 38.71 and Melissa Woodcock in 38.8.

In the handicap race over the same distance it was Beth Curtis who came out fastest with 43.07 from Tracey Priestnall with 43.40 and Kate Karagholi in third with 43.85.

Lindsay Clarke also proved fastest over the one mile endurance event in 2:19 ahead of Sadie Boor in 2.32 and Emily Boyd in third with 2.38.

In the team event over 1,000m, the Yaxley B team of Debbie Wheatley, Emily Boyd, Lou Evans and Tracey Priestnall won in 1.27.99 followed by the Fenland team of Helen Jacklin, Lindsay Clarke, Lisa South and Lizzie Tozer in 1.32.21. Next came Deeping Ladies (Sadie Boor, Melissa Woodcock and Beth Curtis) in 1.32.62 and the Yaxley A team of Victoria Boyd, Kate Karagholi and Kerry Starr in 1.42.13.

The overall winner was Sadie Boor with consistent performances throughout. Lindsay Clarke was second and Emily Boyd third.