A good year for Peterborough CC and star rider Pardoe

The annual Northampton and District Cycling Association prize presentation took place on Sunday at The Ritz in Desborough.

It marked the 83rd anniversary of the association.

2018 was an especially good year for Peterborough Cycling Club.

They managed to retain the Championship Shield team competition for a third consecutive year despite stiff competition from Fenland Clarion and QN Coaching.

The club’s top time triallist Paul Pardoe won the Wykes and Rover Trophy and also the Woodbine Haylock Salver as he won both the overall series and short distance championship.

The prizes were presented by Sheila Hardy, who is the chairman of Cycling Time Trials, the sports national body.