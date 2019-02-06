World Cup comes to Peterborough and star all-rounder returns to Bretton Gate

Have your say

The Nissan ICC Cricket World Cup trophy is coming to Peterborough in April as part of a world tour ahead of this summer’s competition in England.

The trophy will be on view at Peterborough Town CC’s Bretton Gate base on Saturday, April 27 ahead of and during a Northants Premier Division game against Rushden.

Rob Sayer

“We are delighted the trophy is coming to Peterborough and that we have been asked to host it for a day,” Peterborough Town Town chairman Brian Howard said.

“This is an event for all the residents, cricket fans and children of Peterborough. It’s a massive year of cricket in this country this summer with the World Cup and the Ashes.”

Town are working with Cricket East and the ECB to put on junior cricket events during the day.

Town are also celebrating the return of all-rounder Rob Sayer for another season.

Sayer, who has represented England in an Under 19 World Cup, was released by Leicestershire at the end of last season after five years at the first-class county.

The 24 year-old all rounder played the majority of Town’s Northants Premier Division games last summer, but should be available for the entire 2019 campaign.

Sayer, who moved from Town to Leicestershire in 2014, is currently playing grade cricket in Melbourne.

Town expect to field a similar side to last season when they finished third.

Former Cambs minor county captain Lewis Bruce is expected to play more regularly.