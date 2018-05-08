WINKWORTH CUP: T20 specialists Bourne reign surpeme

T20 specialists Bourne left their poor start to the Lincs Premier season behind to triumph in the first round of the Winkworth Cup at the Abbey Lawns yesterday (May 7).

Bourne have lost their opening two league games, but at the shortest form of the game they continue to reign supreme. Yesterday they despatched Grantham and neighbours Market Deeping to reach finals day at Sleaford CC later this month. Bourne won the entire competition last season.

The day started with a cracing contest won by Grantham over Deeping by just four runs. Deeping rather wasted a superb 61 from 41 balls (seven fours, two sixes) from opener Josh Smith as they fell just short of Grantham’s 159-8. Dan George (4-34) bowled well for Deeping.

That left Deeping needing to beat Bourne or face an early elimination, but they slumped to 91 all out chasing a modest 132-7.

Bourne thus progressed to an effective final against Grantham and they steamed to victory thanks to two outstanding individual performances.

First sem bowler Matt Kidd returned outstanding T20 figures of 4-14 from four overs as Grantham were dimissed for 123 and then teenager Joey Evison smacked an unbeaten 60 to guide Bourne home for the loss of just one wicket with four overs to spare.

RESULTS

GRANTHAM beat MARKET DEEPING by 4 runs

Grantham 159-8 (D. Freeman 56, J. Dobson 27, R. Carnelley 20, D. George 4-34).

Market Deeping 155-8 (J. Smith 61, J. Morgan 28, D. Sargeant 21, J. Peck 3-25).

BOURNE beat MARKET DEEPING by 41 runs

Bourne 132-7 (C. Wilson 38, S. Evison 24, J. Andrews 2-12, A. Sharp 2-22).

Market Deeping 91 (P. Harrington 36, D. Bandaranaike 2-18, T. Dixon 2-26).

BOURNE beat GRANTHAM by 9 wkts

Grantham 123 (D. Freeman 52, M. Kidd 4-14, C. Cheer 2-9, S. Evison 2-22).

Bourne 127-1 (J. Evison 60no, P. Morgan 36, S. Evison 21no).