Will Green get the go-ahead in a big weekend for Peterborough Town?

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd May 2025, 14:00 BST
Nick Green in action for PTCC. Photo David Lowndes.Nick Green in action for PTCC. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough Town CC hope to have key all-rounder Nick Green back for at least part of a big weekend.

The city side host bottom club Kettering Town in a Northants Premier Division game at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11am) before travelling to face Herts Premier League table toppers Harpenden in the ECB Club KO on Sunday (1pm).

Green missed last week’s convincing Premier Division success at home to Rushden & Higham because of injury, but his fast bowling and top order batting expertise would still be welcome, particularly on Sunday.

Town, who are currently third in the Premier Division, will move up at least one place with a win against Kettering as top two Stony Stratford and Oundle Town are playing each other at the latter’s Milton Road ground (11am).

Big game at Oundle

There’s also a spicy local derby at Lincs Premier Division tomorrow as Bourne, who have lost their last two matches, host Market Deeping, who have lost all four of theirs, at the Abbey Lawn (11.30am).

SELECTED WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday

Northants Premier Division (11am): Oundle Town v Stony Stratford, Peterborough Town v Kettering Town.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bourne v Market Deeping, Burghley Park v Woodhall Spa, Spalding v Scunthorpe.

Cambs Division One (11am): Foxton Granta v Ramsey, Saffron Walden v Wisbech.

Cambs Division Two (noon): Stamford Town v Newmarket.

Cambs Division Three (noon): Barnack v Cambourne, March v Royston, Ufford Park v Foxton Granta.

Sunday

Rutland Division One (12.30pm): Newborough v Burghley Park, Oakham v City CC, Werrington v Ufford Park.

