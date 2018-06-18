UNICORNS T20: Cambridgeshire pipped at the post, mixed day for Lincolnshire at Bourne CC

Cambridgeshire were pipped at the post in their bid to reach Finals Day in the Unicorns T20 Cup at March Town today (June 17)

Cambs needed to inflict two defeats on a Bedfordshire side who had lost their previous six matches in the group stages to qualify.

But, while they romped to a 44-run win in game one, they slipped to a disappointing 15-run defeat in the second match to enable Norfolk to pass them at the top of the group.

Ben Howgego (50no) and Callum Guest (41) batted well in Cambs’ game-winning total of 170-5, but only Guest (34) and Ben Seabrook (35 from 17 balls) performed with the bat in the final game when in pursuit of 161-3.

Cambs were skippered by Wisbech Town all-rounder James Williams who included clubmates Josh Bowers and Sam Rippington in his squad. Rippington took 2-26 in game one.

Lincs finished bottom of their group with just two wins from eight games. One arrived at Bourne CC today when Cheshire were despatched by eight wickets after winning the first match by eight runs.

Lincs were skippered by Bourne wicket-keeper Carl Wilson. Sam Evison of the home club was also involved.

CAMBS beat BEDS by 44 runs

Cambs 170-5 (B. Howgego 50no, C. Guest 41, C, Park 28, P, Summerskill 21).

Beds 126-8 (C. Park 3-33, S. Rippington 2-26).

CAMBS lost to BEDS by 15 runs

Beds 161-3 (A. Momi 54, R. Gordon 2-34)

Cambs 146 (J, Seabrook 35, C. Guest 34, C. Park 27).

LINCS lost to CHESHIRE by 8 runs

Cheshire 148-6 (D. Freeman 2-27, N. Keast 2-34),

Lincs 140-6 (L. Kimber 54, C. Louth 32, C. Wilson 21no).

LINCS beat CHESHIRE by 8 wkts

Cheshire 165-7 (A. Willerton 5-28).

Lincs 168-2 (L. Kimber 73no, B. Shafayat 50, C. Louth 36).