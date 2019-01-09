Umpiring course available at Market Deeping CC

The Stamford Umpires’ Association are running an ECB ACO (Association of Cricket Officials) training course at Market Deeping CC next month.

The course is for those wishing to start umpiring for their club or in local leagues. No previous knowledge is expected, but most who take part will have played or done some umpiring.

It is also of interest to those who want to understand more about the game. There are two stages of the course. Stage One covers those laws of the game which are most relevant to the recreational game at both junior and club levels. Stage Two goes into them with a little more detail.

Derek Patience, a qualified instructor, will run the course.

The dates are: Stage One - Sundays Feb 17 and 24. Stage Two - Sundays March 17th and 24 Times: 10pm to 4pm.

For an application form visit https://www.ecb.co.uk/be-involved/officials/find-a-course/Umpiring-courses

Separate registration is required for each stage of the course.

For further information contact Derek Patience on 01780 753066 or dcpatience@hotmail.co.uk.