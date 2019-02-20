Ufford Park miss out on Edgbaston final date

Have your say

Ufford Park failed in their bid to book a date at Edgbaston in the Midland Area Final of the ECB Indoor competition.

Ufford won the Hunts County title at Bushfield, but lost their play-off game against Oxfordshire champions Hook Norton by three wickets last Sunday.

Andy Larkin (31no) top scored in Ufford’s 12-over total of 110-5 which Hook Norton passed with an over to spare.

Larkin, who struck four boundaries. has not been dismissed in the entire indoor cricket season. He scored 232 runs in eight innings.

Ufford Park: Larkin, Joe Harrington, Jan Neville, Sandeep Dahiya, Muhammed Zahid Nadeem, Jonathan Bigham.