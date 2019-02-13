Ufford Park CC could play at Edgbaston

Have your say

Ufford Park sealed the Hunts Indoor Cricket League title with three balls of the season to go.

Ufford’s three-wicket win over Werrington ensured they finished top, three points clear of Hampton.

Ufford will now represent Hunts in an inter-county play-off against Oxfordshire League champions Hook Norton this Sunday (February 17) at Eynsham.

The winners of that tie play at Edgbaston in a regional final against the champions of Staffordshire or Worcestershire.

Ufford make hard work of chasing down Werrington’s modest 118 all out, but sneaked home with three balls to spare with Andy Larkin (34no), Joe Harrington (27no) and Ibrahim Javeed (24) all scoring well.

Kamlah Ahmed (54) dominated the Werrington innings by cracking two sixes and three fours and he also bowled superbly taking 1-2 in his two overs.

Hampton secured second spot with a three-wicket win over Bretton despite an excelent all-round display of 40 and 2-22 from the latter’s Ryan Evans.

Saqab Ali (36no), Jawad Ali (28no) and Sohail Azam (27) batted well for Hampton.

King’s Keys A were well beaten by CAMRA in their final game and King’s Keys B finished bottom after losing to Orton Park. Sam Tyler cracked 46 for CAMRA.

Final standings: 1 Ufford Park 18pts, 2 Hampton 15, 3 CAMRA 12, 4 Bretton 9, 5 King’s Keys A 9, 6 Orton Park 9, 7 Werrington 6, 8 King’s Keys B 6.

Results: Ufford Park 120-3 (A. Larkin 34no, J. Harrington 27ret, I. Javeed 24, K. Ahmed 1-2) beat Werrington 118 (K. Ahmed 54) by 3 wkts; Orton Park 92-3 (G. Rehman 25, T. Smith 21, A. Haider 2-18) beat King’s Keys B 91 (N. Ahmed 38, A. Hussain 25, H. Shamin 22) by 3 wkts; CAMRA 149-3 (S. Tyler 46, A. McLean 33no, N. Bradbury 27ret) beat King’s Keys A 97-4 (M. Saif 28no, M. Shazad 21no) by 52 runs; Hampton 130-3 (S. Ali 36no, J. Ali 28no, S. AZam 27ret, R. Evans 2-22 beat Bretton 129-4 (R. Evans 40, D. Bennett 37no, A. Bennett 37no) by 3 wkts.

Top performers: Cameron Harris( Orton Park) 179 runs, av 44.75; Ghafoor Rehman (Orton Park) 124 runs, av 62; Ali Haider, Kings Keys B, 141 runs, av 70.5.

Competition organisers thanked members of the Hunts Umpires Association Mark Webster, Peter Taylor, Ghafoor Rehman, John Bigham and Dave Loosely for scoring and umpiring during the competition at Bushfield Sports Centre.